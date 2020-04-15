Newriver Reit PLC 46.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Newriver Reit PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NRR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Newriver Reit PLC are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 46.1% from the opening price of 61.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35.2 points and decreased 133 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 246.26 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 49.39 GBX.

Newriver Reit PLC has a 50 day moving average of 132.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 175.47. There are currently 841,498,022 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,741,056. Market capitalisation for LON:NRR is £182,831,847 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn