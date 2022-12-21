Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Newriver Reit PLC 31.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Newriver Reit PLC with ticker (LON:NRR) now has a potential upside of 31.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Newriver Reit PLC share price of 78 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 31.8%. Trading has ranged between 67 (52 week low) and 102 (52 week high) with an average of 565,961 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £244,566,336.

NewRiver REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the United Kingdom. The Company is focused on three resilient sectors: retail parks, core shopping centers and regeneration shopping centers. Its portfolio spans approximately eight million square feet and comprises 33 community shopping centers and 19 retail parks. The Company’s retail investments comprise of shopping centers, retail warehouses and high street stores. Its shopping centers include Broadway Shopping Centre, Bexleyheath; Sovereign Shopping Centre, Boscombe; Promenades Centre, Bridlington; The Martlets Shopping Centre, Burgess Hill; Capitol Shopping Centre, Cardiff; Merlins Walk, Carmarthen; Cornmill Shopping Centre, Darlington; Locks Heath Shopping Village, Fareham, and others. Its retail parks include Kittybrewster Retail Park, Hollywood Retail & Leisure Park, Waterfront Retail Park and others.



      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter.

