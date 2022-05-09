Twitter
Newriver Reit PLC -9.9% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Newriver Reit PLC with ticker (LON:NRR) now has a potential downside of -9.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Newriver Reit PLC share price of 88 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -9.9%. Trading has ranged between 70 (52 week low) and 107 (52 week high) with an average of 606,720 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £266,867,484.

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets throughout the United Kingdom. The Company’s portfolio covers approximately eight million square feet and comprises 28 community shopping centers and 15 retail parks. Its objective is to own and manage a retail portfolio in the United Kingdom, focused on retail parks, shopping centers, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver stable income and capital growth to its investors. The Company’s retail investments comprise of shopping centers, retail warehouses and high street stores. Its retail portfolio is located in Burgess Hill, Grays, Cardiff, Cowley, Fareham, Boscombe, Widnes, Witham, Newton Mearns, Bexleyheath, Kilmarnock, Barry, Aberdeen, Newport, Wirral, Dumfries, Lisburn and Wallsend.



