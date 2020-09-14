Newpark Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.0% Upside

Newpark Resources with ticker code (NR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 2.88. Now with the previous closing price of 1.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 87.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.96 while the 200 day moving average is 1.82. The market cap for the company is $136m. Company Website: http://www.newpark.com

Newpark Resources supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in North America and Europe. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

