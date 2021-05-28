Twitter
Newpark Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Newpark Resources found using ticker (NR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $307m. Find out more information at: http://www.newpark.com

Newpark Resources supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; and related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including electrical transmission and distribution, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; and sells composite mats to customers worldwide. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

