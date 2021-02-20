Newpark Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

Newpark Resources found using ticker (NR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.25. With the stocks previous close at 3.4 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.67 and the 200 day MA is 1.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $308m. Company Website: http://www.newpark.com

Newpark Resources supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in North America and Europe. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.