Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Newpark Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Newpark Resources found using ticker (NR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.25. With the stocks previous close at 3.4 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.67 and the 200 day MA is 1.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $308m. Company Website: http://www.newpark.com

Newpark Resources supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in North America and Europe. This segment also provides access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, fluids and spill containment, erosion control, and site restoration services. Newpark Resources was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.