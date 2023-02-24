Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.9% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86.92 and 61.65 and has a mean target at 74.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 67.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.56 and the 200 day MA is 50.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,131m. Company Website: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $58,999m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.