Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 79.12. With the stocks previous close at 63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,328m. Company Website: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company’s Timmins properties and Kirkland’s Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

