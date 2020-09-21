Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 77.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day MA is 66.61 and the 200 day moving average is 59.84. The company has a market cap of $51,967m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company’s Timmins properties and Kirkland’s Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

