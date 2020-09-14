Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 76.65. With the stocks previous close at 66.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 66.82 and the 200 day MA is 59.15. The market cap for the company is $53,179m. Find out more information at: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to assess regional exploration opportunities around the company’s Timmins properties and Kirkland’s Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

