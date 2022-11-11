Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76.57 and 52.39 with the average target price sitting at 64.48. Now with the previous closing price of 43.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The day 50 moving average is 42.3 and the 200 day moving average is 58.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,837m. Company Website: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $54,818m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.