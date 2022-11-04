Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 39 calculating the average target price we see 54.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.25. The company has a market cap of $29,993m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $41,185m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.