Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 76.78 and 52.54 with the average target price sitting at 64.67. With the stocks previous close at 47.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.69. The company has a market cap of $38,552m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $52,521m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.