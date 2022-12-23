Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 76.03 and 52.01 with a mean TP of 64.02. Now with the previous closing price of 47.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The day 50 moving average is 44.57 and the 200 day moving average is 55.88. The market cap for the company is $37,541m. Company Website: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $50,597m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.