Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 73.69. With the stocks previous close at 54.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The day 50 moving average is 57.55 while the 200 day moving average is 62.99. The market cap for the company is $43,193m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.