Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 75.89. With the stocks previous close at 61.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.28. The company has a market cap of $50,121m. Company Website: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.