Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75.76 and 51.84 and has a mean target at 63.79. With the stocks previous close at 52.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.74 while the 200 day moving average is 54.22. The market cap for the company is $42,386m. Company Website: https://www.newmont.com

The potential market cap would be $51,540m based on the market concensus.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.