Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Newmont Corporation with ticker code (NEM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 53 and has a mean target at 74.3. Now with the previous closing price of 64.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 62.86 and the 200 day moving average is 61.1. The company has a market cap of $53,590m. Find out more information at: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

