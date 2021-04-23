Twitter
Newmont Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Newmont Corporation found using ticker (NEM) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 73.85. Now with the previous closing price of 66.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.97. The company has a market cap of $52,633m. Company Website: http://www.newmont.com

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

