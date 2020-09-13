NewJersey Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

NewJersey Resources Corporation with ticker code (NJR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 29 with a mean TP of 37.4. With the stocks previous close at 28.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is 31.09 while the 200 day moving average is 32.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,713m. Visit the company website at: http://www.njresources.com

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn