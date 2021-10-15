NewJersey Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

NewJersey Resources Corporation found using ticker (NJR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 38 with a mean TP of 44.33. Now with the previous closing price of 38.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day MA is 36.38 and the 200 day moving average is 39.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,732m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.njresources.com

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.