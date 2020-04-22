Newgioco Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.1% Upside

Newgioco Group with ticker code (NWGI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.36 and 5.36 calculating the average target price we see 5.36. Now with the previous closing price of 3.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.07 while the 200 day moving average is 3.21. The company has a market cap of $36m. Find out more information at: http://www.newgiocogroup.com

Newgioco Group, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services. The company provides its products under the Newgioco brand name primarily through its Website, newgioco.it, as well as through retail betting locations; and through other gaming Websites, including originalbet.it, timetobet.it, lovingbet.it., imperialbet.it, clubgames.it, gamesmart.it, quibet.it, 782sport.it, and mixbet.it. It serves 90,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafés, 7 corners, and 172 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group in July 2016. Newgioco Group was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

