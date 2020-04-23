Newgioco Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

Newgioco Group found using ticker (NWGI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.36 and 5.36 calculating the mean target price we have 5.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.1 while the 200 day moving average is 3.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. Company Website: http://www.newgiocogroup.com

Newgioco Group, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services. The company provides its products under the Newgioco brand name primarily through its Website, newgioco.it, as well as through retail betting locations; and through other gaming Websites, including originalbet.it, timetobet.it, lovingbet.it., imperialbet.it, clubgames.it, gamesmart.it, quibet.it, 782sport.it, and mixbet.it. It serves 90,000 online user accounts through 1,000 Web cafés, 7 corners, and 172 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group in July 2016. Newgioco Group was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

