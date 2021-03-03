NewAge – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.7% Upside

NewAge with ticker code (NBEV) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.99 while the 200 day moving average is 2.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.newagebev.com

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Xing Tea, Marley, BÃºcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Volvic, Tahitian Noni Juice, TruAge, Aspen Pure, PediaAde, Coco Libre, BioShield, and NHANCED brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 60 countries internationally through direct-store-delivery systems, brokers and distributors, warehouses, independent product consultants, and e-commerce sites, as well as through grocery retail, natural food retail, specialty outlets, hypermarkets, club stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and individual independent distributors. New Age Beverages Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.