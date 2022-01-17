NewAge – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.7% Upside

NewAge found using ticker (NBEV) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $358m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newagebev.com

The potential market cap would be $633m based on the market concensus.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Xing Tea, Marley, BÃºcha Live Kombucha, Coco-Libre, Evian, Volvic, Tahitian Noni Juice, TruAge, Aspen Pure, PediaAde, Coco Libre, BioShield, and NHANCED brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 60 countries internationally through direct-store-delivery systems, brokers and distributors, warehouses, independent product consultants, and e-commerce sites, as well as through grocery retail, natural food retail, specialty outlets, hypermarkets, club stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, and individual independent distributors. New Age Beverages Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.