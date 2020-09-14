New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

New York Times Company (The) found using ticker (NYT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 28 and has a mean target at 46.67. Now with the previous closing price of 43.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 44.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.73. The market cap for the company is $7,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nytco.com

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods; develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; prints products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

