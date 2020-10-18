New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

New York Times Company (The) found using ticker (NYT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 47.86. Now with the previous closing price of 45.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.35 and the 200 day moving average is 40.49. The company has a market cap of $7,310m. Company Website: http://www.nytco.com

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods; develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; prints products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

