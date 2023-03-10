New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

New York Times Company (The) with ticker code (NYT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 45 and 31.5 and has a mean target at 38.79. Now with the previous closing price of 37.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.33 and the 200 day MA is 32.74. The market cap for the company is $6,028m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nytco.com

The potential market cap would be $6,232m based on the market concensus.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.