New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

New York Times Company (The) with ticker code (NYT) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 48.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.58 and the 200 day MA is 42.26. The company has a market cap of $6,960m. Company Website: http://www.nytco.com

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods; develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; prints products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.