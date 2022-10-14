Follow us on:

New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

New York Times Company (The) found using ticker (NYT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.59 and the 200 day MA is 36.47. The market cap for the company is $4,978m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nytco.com

The potential market cap would be $5,883m based on the market concensus.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts physical and virtual live events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements, as well as digital advertising services; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation products; develops mobile applications, including games and cooking products; prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

