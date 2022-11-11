New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

New York Times Company (The) with ticker code (NYT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 34.36. With the stocks previous close at 33.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,851m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nytco.com

The potential market cap would be $5,932m based on the market concensus.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts physical and virtual live events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements, as well as digital advertising services; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation products; develops mobile applications, including games and cooking products; prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.