New York Times Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

New York Times Company (The) with ticker code (NYT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 and has a mean target at 34.36. With the stocks previous close at 36.65 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The day 50 moving average is 31.51 while the 200 day moving average is 34.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,957m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nytco.com

The potential market cap would be $5,585m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. The company also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,500 newspapers, magazines, and websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts physical and virtual live events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements, as well as digital advertising services; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation products; develops mobile applications, including games and cooking products; prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.