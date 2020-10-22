New Senior Investment Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.9% Upside

New Senior Investment Group Inc with ticker code (SNR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2.5 and has a mean target at 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 62.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.21 and the 200 day MA is 3.59. The company has a market cap of $329m. Company Website: http://www.newseniorinv.com
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.