New Senior Investment Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.6% Upside

New Senior Investment Group Inc found using ticker (SNR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4.18 while the 200 day moving average is 3.54. The company has a market cap of $331m. Company Website: http://www.newseniorinv.com
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.