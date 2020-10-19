New Senior Investment Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.4% Upside

New Senior Investment Group Inc found using ticker (SNR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 6.5. With the stocks previous close at 4.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.24 and the 200 day moving average is 3.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $345m. Company Website: http://www.newseniorinv.com

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

