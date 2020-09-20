New Senior Investment Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.1% Upside

New Senior Investment Group Inc with ticker code (SNR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.28 and the 200 day moving average is 3.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $370m. Company Website: http://www.newseniorinv.com
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.