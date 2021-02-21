New Senior Investment Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

New Senior Investment Group Inc with ticker code (SNR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 and has a mean target at 7.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.5 and the 200 day MA is 4.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $475m. Company Website: http://www.newseniorinv.com

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.