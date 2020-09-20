New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp found using ticker (NRZ) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9.5 with a mean TP of 10.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.2%. The 50 day MA is 7.86 and the 200 day MA is 7.43. The market cap for the company is $3,372m. Find out more information at: http://www.newresi.com

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

