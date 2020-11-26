Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

New Residential Investment Corp with ticker code (NRZ) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.33 while the 200 day moving average is 7.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,037m. Find out more information at: http://www.newresi.com

Share on Stocktwits

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.