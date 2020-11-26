New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp with ticker code (NRZ) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 11.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.33 while the 200 day moving average is 7.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,037m. Find out more information at: http://www.newresi.com

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.