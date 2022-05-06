New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp found using ticker (NRZ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.25 and 11.5 with a mean TP of 12.82. With the stocks previous close at 11.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.54 and the 200 day MA is 10.71. The company has a market cap of $5,289m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newresi.com

The potential market cap would be $5,775m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.