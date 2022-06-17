New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.0% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp found using ticker (NRZ) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.25 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12.68. With the stocks previous close at 9.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.0%. The 50 day MA is 10.72 and the 200 day moving average is 10.85. The company has a market cap of $3,851m. Company Website: https://www.newresi.com

The potential market cap would be $5,354m based on the market concensus.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.