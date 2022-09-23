New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp with ticker code (NRZ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 12.35. Now with the previous closing price of 10.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.56. The market cap for the company is $5,083m. Company Website: https://www.newresi.com

The potential market cap would be $5,754m based on the market concensus.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.