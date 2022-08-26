New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp found using ticker (NRZ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 12.35. With the stocks previous close at 10.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.89 and the 200 day moving average is 10.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,083m. Find out more information at: https://www.newresi.com

The potential market cap would be $5,754m based on the market concensus.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.