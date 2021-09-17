New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp found using ticker (NRZ) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.45. With the stocks previous close at 11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.47. The market cap for the company is $5,114m. Company Website: http://www.newresi.com

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.