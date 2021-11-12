New Residential Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

New Residential Investment Corp with ticker code (NRZ) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11.5 and has a mean target at 12.7. With the stocks previous close at 11.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.27 while the 200 day moving average is 10.6. The company has a market cap of $5,328m. Visit the company website at: http://www.newresi.com

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.