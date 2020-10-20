New Oriental Education & Techno – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

New Oriental Education & Techno found using ticker (EDU) now have 28 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 122 with the average target price sitting at 184.2. Now with the previous closing price of 164.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day MA is 155.26 and the 200 day MA is 136.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,245m. Find out more information at: http://www.neworiental.org

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

