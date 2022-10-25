New Oriental Education & Techno – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

New Oriental Education & Techno with ticker code (EDU) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 33.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.98 and the 200 day MA is 18.21. The market cap for the company is $3,349m. Find out more information at: https://www.neworiental.org

The potential market cap would be $4,991m based on the market concensus.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. As of May 31, 2022, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 107 schools; 637 learning centers; and nine bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.