New Oriental Education & Techno – Consensus Indicates Potential 336.8% Upside

New Oriental Education & Techno found using ticker (EDU) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23.55 and 2.1 with the average target price sitting at 9.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 336.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.29. The market cap for the company is $3,830m. Find out more information at: http://www.neworiental.org

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.