New Oriental Education & Techno – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

New Oriental Education & Techno found using ticker (EDU) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 21 with a mean TP of 36.43. With the stocks previous close at 30.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.48 while the 200 day moving average is 19.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,921m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.neworiental.org

The potential market cap would be $5,950m based on the market concensus.