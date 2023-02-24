New Gold Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

New Gold Inc. found using ticker (NGD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.48 and 0.9 and has a mean target at 1.19. Now with the previous closing price of 0.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.06 and the 200 day moving average is 1. The market capitalisation for the company is $595m. Visit the company website at: https://www.newgold.com

The potential market cap would be $805m based on the market concensus.

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. New Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.